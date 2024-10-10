South Africa

74 pupils admitted to West Rand hospitals amid food poisoning scare

10 October 2024 - 15:43
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 74 pupils all presented with similar symptoms of stomach cramps and diarrhoea. Stock photo
The 74 pupils all presented with similar symptoms of stomach cramps and diarrhoea. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Seventy-four grade 12 pupils were admitted to hospital on the West Rand on Thursday after a suspected food poisoning incident, the Gauteng health department said. 

The pupils, aged between 17 and 20, from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School and Wedela Technical School were part of a matric camp at Fochville Secondary School. 

Forty-two pupils reported to Fochville Clinic and 32 at Kokosi Clinic on Thursday morning with similar symptoms of stomach cramps and diarrhoea. 

Upon assessment, 73 of the pupils were referred to the Carletonville District Hospital for further medical evaluation and one was taken to a private facility. 

“Our health-care teams are monitoring the situation. The learners are in a stable condition,” Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said. 

The latest incident followed another in Naledi, Soweto, where five children died due to suspected food poisoning. 

“The department is concerned about these repeated incidents,” Modiba said. 

The department warned the public to be vigilant about food safety and ensure the proper handling of perishable and non-perishable food items.

“It is important that food is cooked thoroughly, stored at the correct temperature and consumed within safe time frames. The washing of hands before handling food and after using the bathroom to avoid cross-contamination is equally important.”

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Boyfriend held for murder after reporting girlfriend died of poisoning

Koketso Lekgoathi, 22, was found dead by police in Diepkloof after her boyfriend reported that she had possibly consumed poison in the early hours of ...
News
1 hour ago

22 pupils rushed to hospital due to suspected food poisoning in Limpopo

The MEC's spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said the pupils were treated and discharged.
News
6 hours ago

'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases

Poisoning is mostly accidental in small children and often intentional among teenagers, says Dr Simon Fraser.
News
7 hours ago

Porridge brand linked to deaths of Mdantsane children declared safe after tests

Top Score manufacturer Namib Mills has released test results confirming its instant maize porridge is safe.
News
22 hours ago

‘He is fighting’: mother of Soweto child admitted to ICU after surviving food poisoning

Katleho is the only child who survived the alleged food poisoning from snacks that killed five children on Sunday in Naledi
News
1 day ago

Angry community closes down tuck shops in Naledi after five children die

The children are believed to have eaten the snacks while playing and when they returned to their homes they all fell ill.
News
2 days ago

'They will crack this case': Lesufi on probe of five children who died in Naledi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has expressed hope regarding investigations into the death of five children who ate snacks they allegedly bought from ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders South Africa
  2. Dudu Zuma slammed for struggling to speak isiZulu, years after moving to SA South Africa
  3. Limpopo policewoman arrested over six murders for insurance payouts South Africa
  4. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa
  5. 'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | It’s a date with unfiltered comedy hosts, and get the story behind ...
The Pitchside Podcast Launches The Carling Knockout! 🔥🆕