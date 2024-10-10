South Africa

All pupils who were admitted for suspected food poisoning discharged

None required further hospitalisation and they have all gone home

10 October 2024 - 21:22 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
All 74 pupils who presented with similar symptoms of stomach cramps and diarrhoea have been discharged. Stock photo
All 74 pupils who presented with similar symptoms of stomach cramps and diarrhoea have been discharged. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

All the pupils who were admitted to hospital in Carletonville on Thursday and treated for suspected food poisoning have been discharged. 

The Gauteng health department said the 73 female grade 12 learners from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School, and Wedela Technical School on a matric camp were evaluated and treated at Carletonville District Hospital and one was treated at a private facility. They had all complained of stomach cramps and diarrhoea. 

“The department is happy to report that none of the learners required further hospitalisation, and they have all returned home,” Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said. 

TimesLIVE 

74 pupils admitted to West Rand hospitals amid food poisoning scare

Seventy-four grade 12 pupils were admitted to hospital on the West Rand on Thursday after a suspected food poisoning incident, the Gauteng health ...
News
6 hours ago

‘He is fighting’: mother of Soweto child admitted to ICU after surviving food poisoning

Katleho is the only child who survived the alleged food poisoning from snacks that killed five children on Sunday in Naledi
News
2 days ago

22 pupils rushed to hospital due to suspected food poisoning in Limpopo

The MEC's spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said the pupils were treated and discharged.
News
12 hours ago

'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases

Poisoning is mostly accidental in small children and often intentional among teenagers, says Dr Simon Fraser.
News
13 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders South Africa
  2. Dudu Zuma slammed for struggling to speak isiZulu, years after moving to SA South Africa
  3. Limpopo policewoman arrested over six murders for insurance payouts South Africa
  4. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa
  5. 'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | It’s a date with unfiltered comedy hosts, and get the story behind ...
The Pitchside Podcast Launches The Carling Knockout! 🔥🆕