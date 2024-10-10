All the pupils who were admitted to hospital in Carletonville on Thursday and treated for suspected food poisoning have been discharged.
The Gauteng health department said the 73 female grade 12 learners from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School, and Wedela Technical School on a matric camp were evaluated and treated at Carletonville District Hospital and one was treated at a private facility. They had all complained of stomach cramps and diarrhoea.
“The department is happy to report that none of the learners required further hospitalisation, and they have all returned home,” Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.
TimesLIVE
All pupils who were admitted for suspected food poisoning discharged
None required further hospitalisation and they have all gone home
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
All the pupils who were admitted to hospital in Carletonville on Thursday and treated for suspected food poisoning have been discharged.
The Gauteng health department said the 73 female grade 12 learners from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School, and Wedela Technical School on a matric camp were evaluated and treated at Carletonville District Hospital and one was treated at a private facility. They had all complained of stomach cramps and diarrhoea.
“The department is happy to report that none of the learners required further hospitalisation, and they have all returned home,” Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.
TimesLIVE
74 pupils admitted to West Rand hospitals amid food poisoning scare
‘He is fighting’: mother of Soweto child admitted to ICU after surviving food poisoning
22 pupils rushed to hospital due to suspected food poisoning in Limpopo
'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos