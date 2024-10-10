South Africa

Caregiver's son gets life in prison for raping girl, 10

10 October 2024 - 17:02 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
After raping the child, Washington Simperi instructed the child to relieve herself in an attempt to destroy DNA evidence. Stock photo.
After raping the child, Washington Simperi instructed the child to relieve herself in an attempt to destroy DNA evidence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday sentenced Washington Simperi to life in prison for raping a 10-year-old girl. 

“Investigations disclosed that on March 11 2022 the mother of the girl took her to daycare as part of her daily routine,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. “However, instead of being protected, the caregiver’s son took advantage of the 10-year-old and started sexually violating her.”

Simperi, 20, instructed the child to relieve herself in an attempt to destroy DNA evidence.

“The minor reported the incident to her mother who contacted the police, leading to the arrest of Simperi.”

Prosecutor Lorraine Nel emphasised the severity of the crime, stating it had irreparably damaged the victim's trust. Despite undergoing counselling, the victim was likely to carry the emotional scars of this trauma for the rest of her life, potentially experiencing flashbacks. 

“The court ruled the injuries were not self-inflicted, as said by the defence, and found no evidence of collusion or false accusations.” 

The court also ordered Simperi’s name to be registered in the National Register for Sex Offenders and he was prohibited from interacting with or working with children. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

One in eight girls and women raped or sexually assaulted before age 18, Unicef says

Report finds around one in 11 boys and men are also victims
News
12 hours ago

Universities are beginning to take serious action against sexual harassment, study finds

Universities have a responsibility to ensure they provide a safe environment for all individuals, especially students, the CGE said.
News
12 hours ago

‘He deserved bail’ — Nota’s father maintains son’s innocence in rape case

"The bad part of it is that the person accusing him is a liar, and is not telling the truth," says Nota Baloyi's father Deben.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders South Africa
  2. Dudu Zuma slammed for struggling to speak isiZulu, years after moving to SA South Africa
  3. Limpopo policewoman arrested over six murders for insurance payouts South Africa
  4. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa
  5. 'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | It’s a date with unfiltered comedy hosts, and get the story behind ...
The Pitchside Podcast Launches The Carling Knockout! 🔥🆕