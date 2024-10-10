Life imprisonment for man who raped woman he once went to school with

A 23-year-old man who raped a woman known to him on Christmas Day in 2022 has been sentenced to life.

The Vosloorus regional court also sentenced Siyabonga Olifant to 10 years’ imprisonment for kidnapping.

“The victim was walking home from a friend's residence when Olifant approached and offered to escort her home,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

When she refused, Olifant, who was with two unidentified males, restrained and slapped her. They then dragged the woman into his house in Mapleton and the three committed sexual assault, using protection.

“After the two unknown co-perpetrators left, Olifant escorted the victim to her residence the next morning.”



She reported that she had been assaulted and Olifant was arrested and charged with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping.

“In court, the victim described how the incident had left an indelible mark on her life, erasing her trust in men and affecting her relationships with her family, including her brothers.”

In presenting mitigating testimony, the accused said he was in a relationship with the victim and that the interaction was consensual.

“However, prosecutor Madelé Ferreira submitted compelling evidence that proved Olifant’s culpability, citing that the accused took advantage because he attended the same school with her,” Mjonondwane said.

