South Africa

Life imprisonment for man who raped woman he once went to school with

Victim said incident had hurt, erasing her trust in men and affecting her relationships with her family, including her brothers

10 October 2024 - 19:01 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Siyabonga Olifant claimed he was in a relationship with the victim and that the sexual intercourse was consensual. Stock photo.
Siyabonga Olifant claimed he was in a relationship with the victim and that the sexual intercourse was consensual.  Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 23-year-old man who raped a woman known to him on Christmas Day in 2022 has been sentenced to life. 

The Vosloorus regional court also sentenced Siyabonga Olifant to 10 years’ imprisonment for kidnapping.

“The victim was walking home from a friend's residence when Olifant approached and offered to escort her home,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

When she refused, Olifant, who was with two unidentified males, restrained and slapped her. They then dragged the woman into his house in Mapleton and the three committed sexual assault, using protection.

“After the two unknown co-perpetrators left, Olifant escorted the victim to her residence the next morning.” 

 She reported that she had been assaulted and Olifant was arrested and charged with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping.

“In court, the victim described how the incident had left an indelible mark on her life, erasing her trust in men and affecting her relationships with her family, including her brothers.” 

In presenting mitigating testimony, the accused said he was in a relationship with the victim and that the interaction was consensual. 

“However, prosecutor Madelé Ferreira submitted compelling evidence that proved Olifant’s culpability, citing that the accused took advantage because he attended the same school with her,” Mjonondwane said. 

TimesLIVE 

One in eight girls and women raped or sexually assaulted before age 18, Unicef says

Report finds around one in 11 boys and men are also victims
News
12 hours ago

Druggie Alberton parents get life for toddler's murder and life of abuse

The Alberton husband and wife who brutalised their two-year-old daughter until her death were sentenced to life in prison by the Johannesburg high ...
News
2 weeks ago

Hitman in Taliep Petersen murder released on parole

Waheed Hassan pulled the trigger to kill Taliep Petersen during a staged robbery at the family home in Athlone, Cape Town.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders South Africa
  2. Dudu Zuma slammed for struggling to speak isiZulu, years after moving to SA South Africa
  3. Limpopo policewoman arrested over six murders for insurance payouts South Africa
  4. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa
  5. 'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | It’s a date with unfiltered comedy hosts, and get the story behind ...
The Pitchside Podcast Launches The Carling Knockout! 🔥🆕