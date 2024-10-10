More workers saying they hate their jobs: depression and anxiety group

Recent findings from an SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) survey shows that more than half of South African workers have expressed a desire to leave their jobs.



As the world observed World Mental Health Day on Thursday, the theme for this year was mental health in the workplace.

Conducted in August, Sadag's “Working Life” online survey collected responses from 963 employees across various sectors, including education, health, finance and media. The results revealed a pervasive sense of discontent and stress among employees.



Notably, 60% of respondents wished they could afford to quit their jobs, and 50% felt unhappy about returning to work each Monday.

According to Sadag, mental health challenges are alarmingly prevalent among South African workers, with 52% reporting a medically diagnosed mental health condition. The most common issues identified were depression (32%), clinical stress (25%), general anxiety (18%) and burnout (13%).



The survey indicated that only one in three employees now have hybrid work arrangements, which many believe could help manage their mental health more effectively.

The survey revealed that job security concerns are significant, with 38% of respondents fearing potential job loss.



Many employees reported feeling overwhelmed, often juggling the workload of two positions due to high turnover rates and unfilled vacancies. Consequently, 75% of those surveyed found it difficult to “switch off” after work, continuously ruminating about job-related stressors.

Economic pressures make it worse, as 44% of respondents reported struggling to keep up with inflation due to low wages. This financial strain makes it challenging for many to prioritise their mental health.



Sadag's findings resonate with trends seen globally, where employee dissatisfaction has led to movements like the “Great Resignation”.

In response to these alarming trends, Sadag's founder, Zane Wilson, emphasised the need for organisations to take proactive measures.



“From the survey, we learn that more needs to be done at companies in regard to mental health. The integration of innovative programmes to ensure that employees are working in a mentally healthy environment and more mental health education will help employers in fostering a more productive workforce,” said Wilson.

Despite the availability of employee assistance programmes (EAPs) in some workplaces, only 47% of employees have access to effective support.



Many feel these services are underused or merely a formality, lacking the necessary resources to meet the demands of workers. Furthermore, employees often struggle to find time to use these services amid persistent work pressures.

The survey results show that employees expressed the need for more time off, reliable hybrid work arrangements and measures to reduce toxic workplace behaviours.

TimesLIVE