POLL | Do you think Drip’s owner Lekau is to blame for liquidation?

10 October 2024 - 14:46 By TIMESLIVE
Drip founder Lekau Sehoana is in the spotlight.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana is in the spotlight as his popular brand is shutting down.

The sneaker brand Drip Footwear has been placed in liquidation which has led to the closure of its shops. Business Day reported this came after a court ruling stemming from a legal battle with advertising agency Wideopen Platform over an unpaid debt of R20m. 

This was another blow for Sehoana after closing his children's clothing shop Kiddies Republic in Polokwane last June. The shop closed after almost a year in operation.   

“In any business, an owner takes a risk by operating with the hope of the business becoming successful. This was not the case. Kiddies Republic was not financially viable, thus the difficult decision to close our doors,” Sehoana said at the time.

While some people have sympathised with Sehoana, others blamed his popular branding adventures for the business fail.

