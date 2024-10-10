South Africa

Second suspect arrested for off-duty cop's death during robbery

10 October 2024 - 14:03 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Off-duty Const Oscar Makhathini was shot when he tried to intervene in a robbery. He later died. A second man was arrested for his death. File photo.
Off-duty Const Oscar Makhathini was shot when he tried to intervene in a robbery. He later died. A second man was arrested for his death. File photo.
Image: SAPS

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the murder of an off-duty police officer who tried to foil a robbery at a tuck shop in Estcourt appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

A warrant of arrest for Sihle Kubheka, 30, was executed by the Hawks on Monday for the murder of Const Oscar Makhathini, who was stationed at Amangwe police station at the time of his death on February 17.

Kubheka’s arrest comes after the Pietermaritzburg high court sentenced Nkanyiso Mazibuko, 25, to 25 years' imprisonment in March for Makhathini's murder.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said Kubheka was in custody for possession of an unlicensed firearm in an unrelated matter in Gauteng.

Makhathini was off-duty when he noticed Mazibuko and his accomplices robbing a tuck shop. He drew his service pistol and tried to intervene but came under fire. He was taken to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Mhlongo said police received information that Mazibuko was also shot during the robbery and admitted to hospital. Hawks members arrested him there.

Kubheka is expected to return to court on October 25.

TimesLIVE

