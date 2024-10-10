Fraser says examples of organophosphates include insecticides like malathion and halipirimi, which is a black granular pepper-like powder commonly found in townships as a pesticide.
'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases
A surge of poisoning cases and ease with which toxins can be bought or accessed by children is a major cause of concern, says Dr Simon Fraser, a medical professional completing his community service at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp.
“I think it needs to be stressed that this is literally a pandemic in South Africa. I can guarantee that there is a child or young person right now as you read this who is in a public or private hospital in South Africa with organophosphate [pesticide] poisoning,” he said in an interview wi0th TimesLIVE.
Fraser spoke about poisoning cases after the deaths of five children who consumed snacks that they allegedly bought from a local tuck shop in Naledi, Soweto. The case followed that of three children aged between one and four who died of suspected food poisoning in Mdantsane NU2, Eastern Cape.
Fraser said while poisoning is a leading cause of toxin-induced deaths in South Africa it is mostly accidental in small children and often intentional among teenagers.
“Organophosphates are a leading cause of toxin-induced deaths in South Africa. Exposure in small children is most commonly accidental. In older age groups — adolescents and into young adults — it is unfortunately increasingly common as a form of intentional poisoning such as suicide or intentional poisoning of another person,” said Fraser
Between April 26 and May 5, four pupils from Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park took their own lives by consuming poison.
21-year-old matriculant takes own life, pins it on ‘bullying by school teachers’
