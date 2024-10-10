South Africa

Traffic cops suspended after 'assault video' surfaces, counter-charges laid

10 October 2024 - 13:04
Criminal cases have been opened by the officers and the complainant.
Image: Gallo Images

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has placed two officers on suspension after a video of them having an altercation with a man surfaced on social media.

In the video, a man in shorts and a black shirt, whose nose is bleeding, can be seen in an altercation with two officers. He is heard saying: “It's alright, take the van keys — because you want money? You want the van's key?”

One of the officers swears and starts throwing punches at the man who doesn't fight back in the clip that was shared on social media.

“Take me, it's fine, I am fighting for my [children] because I can't give you money,” he said.

The man encourages the person taking the video to keep filming and continues to tell someone who cannot be seen in the video that the officials want money.

The incident happened near Southgate Mall in Johannesburg on Friday last week.

The RTMC said an inquiry has been opened.

“We have placed the officers on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the investigation,” spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

Zwane said they are also aware that criminal cases have been opened by the officers and the complainant.

“We wish to respect these processes as we believe they will unearth full details.”

TimesLIVE

