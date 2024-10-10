South Africa

Tshwane bus operations disrupted as 31 drivers appear at disciplinary

10 October 2024 - 11:41
According to the city, the 160 bus routes normally serviced on weekdays will have 15 less buses on both days. File image.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Tshwane Bus Service's operations will be disrupted on Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of drivers, the city says.

Thirty-one bus drivers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) will appear before the city’s disciplinary committee after they were charged for participating in an unprotected strike in May.

According to the city, the 160 bus routes normally serviced on weekdays will have 15 less buses on both days. 

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the shortage will see some of the routes experiencing delays in the scheduled times or fewer buses, as some of the on-duty drivers will be diverted to high-volume areas.

“The city apologises to bus commuters who will be adversely affected by the disruption and advises them to make alternative travel arrangements. Further developments will be communicated later,” he said.

The 15 routes affected are:

  • Villieria 3;
  • Wespark 1, 7 and 8;
  • Voortrekkerhoogte;
  • Die Wilgers;
  • Lynnwood Manor;
  • Garsfontein 2;
  • Centurion;
  • Danville;
  • Doornpoort 2;
  • East Lynne 1;
  • Murrayfield;
  • Moregloed 1; and
  • The Orchards 2.

TimesLIVE

