A Turkish Airlines flight was diverted to New York after one of its pilots died during the journey.
The Airbus 350, operating flight TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul, had an emergency landing at John F Kennedy International Airport about 6am.
The senior vice-president of media relations at Turkish Airlines, Yahya Üstün, confirmed that the captain, Pehlivan, , fainted during the flight.
“When the first medical intervention to our captain on the plane was ineffective, the cockpit crew consisting of one captain and one co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but our captain lost his life before landing,” he said.
Pehlivan, 59, had been with Turkish Airlines since 2007.
“A periodic health examination was carried out on March 8 2024 at the aviation medical centre authorised by the directorate of civil aviation, and no health problem was detected that would prevent him from working,” Üstün noted.
“
Turkish Airlines is making arrangements for the affected passengers to continue their journey home from New York.
TimesLIVE
Turkish Airlines flight diverted as pilot dies mid-flight
The Airbus 350 was flying from Seattle to Istanbul
Image: supplied
A Turkish Airlines flight was diverted to New York after one of its pilots died during the journey.
The Airbus 350, operating flight TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul, had an emergency landing at John F Kennedy International Airport about 6am.
The senior vice-president of media relations at Turkish Airlines, Yahya Üstün, confirmed that the captain, Pehlivan, , fainted during the flight.
“When the first medical intervention to our captain on the plane was ineffective, the cockpit crew consisting of one captain and one co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but our captain lost his life before landing,” he said.
Pehlivan, 59, had been with Turkish Airlines since 2007.
“A periodic health examination was carried out on March 8 2024 at the aviation medical centre authorised by the directorate of civil aviation, and no health problem was detected that would prevent him from working,” Üstün noted.
“
Turkish Airlines is making arrangements for the affected passengers to continue their journey home from New York.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Passenger disruption at East London airport: Navigation problem means planes cannot land in bad weather
Ethiopian Airlines signs deal for design of 'biggest airport in Africa'
Tips and tricks for making it through a long-haul, economy flight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos