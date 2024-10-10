South Africa

Turkish Airlines flight diverted as pilot dies mid-flight

The Airbus 350 was flying from Seattle to Istanbul

10 October 2024 - 17:43
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pilot Ilcehin Pehlivan, 59, died while flying an airliner from Seattle to Istanbul.
Pilot Ilcehin Pehlivan, 59, died while flying an airliner from Seattle to Istanbul.
Image: supplied

A Turkish Airlines flight was diverted to New York after one of its pilots died during the journey.

The Airbus 350, operating flight TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul, had an emergency landing at John F Kennedy International Airport about 6am.

The senior vice-president of media relations at Turkish Airlines, Yahya Üstün, confirmed that the captain, Pehlivan, , fainted during the flight.

“When the first medical intervention to our captain on the plane was ineffective, the cockpit crew consisting of one captain and one co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but our captain lost his life before landing,” he said.

Pehlivan, 59, had been with Turkish Airlines since 2007.

“A periodic health examination was carried out on March 8 2024 at the aviation medical centre authorised by the directorate of civil aviation, and no health problem was detected that would prevent him from working,” Üstün noted.



Turkish Airlines is making arrangements for the affected passengers to continue their journey home from New York.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Passenger disruption at East London airport: Navigation problem means planes cannot land in bad weather

Air Traffic & Navigation Services procedures for operations to King Phalo Airport in certain weather and visibility conditions have been suspended by ...
News
2 days ago

Ethiopian Airlines signs deal for design of 'biggest airport in Africa'

Ethiopia has signed an agreement for the design of a new four-runway airport that will be Africa's biggest when construction is completed in 2029, ...
News
2 months ago

Tips and tricks for making it through a long-haul, economy flight

The Lifestyle team share their go-to goods and strategies for making the most of a long-haul, economy flight
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders South Africa
  2. Dudu Zuma slammed for struggling to speak isiZulu, years after moving to SA South Africa
  3. Limpopo policewoman arrested over six murders for insurance payouts South Africa
  4. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa
  5. 'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | It’s a date with unfiltered comedy hosts, and get the story behind ...
The Pitchside Podcast Launches The Carling Knockout! 🔥🆕