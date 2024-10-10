WATCH LIVE | Day 4 of JSC interviews

The interviews conducted by the Judicial Service Commission to fill vacancies at superior courts are continuing on Thursday.
On day 3 of the interviews, Siphokazi Jikela SC told the panel how work from the state attorney’s office had over the years accounted for about 70% of her practice.
She was one of four candidates recommended for appointment to the KwaZulu-Natal division of the high court. Though there were six vacancies, the JSC did not fill all of them.
Jikela said the work she had received from the state attorney's office “enabled me to take my children to school ... to get a home for them, pay [bar] subscriptions, pay [chamber’s] rental [and] be considered by my colleagues worthy of silk status”.
