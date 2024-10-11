South Africa

Brother of alleged gang boss to be added to R1bn tender corruption case

11 October 2024 - 15:42 By Kim Swartz
Ralph Stanfield, right, and Nicole Johnson. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Nasief Manie

Kyle Stanfield, younger brother of an alleged 28s gang boss, appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Friday, which heard he and his co-accused would join others in the dock for a R1bn tender fraud and corruption case in Cape Town.

The court heard the state was waiting for electronic data to be downloaded from a laptop seized from Kyle. An analysis of a letter handwritten by his older brother Ralph, asking if video footage of his arrest had been deleted, had been completed along with the gathering of cellphone data, the court heard.

Kyle, 34, was arrested on April 26 after a police raid in Claremont. He faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and possession of presumed stolen property. Police seized travel cases containing cash in a storeroom and 16 expensive watches.

Stanfield and co-accused Barbara Johnson, 56, Suraya Manual, 53, and Phakamisa Nondabula, 34, are out on bail of R10,000 each.

Bulletproof vests for Cape Town officials

Top Cape Town city officials who uncovered tender fraud worth R1bn believed to involve an alleged underworld boss and a former city housing MMC are ...
News
1 week ago

Manual is implicated in another matter involving a R1bn tender fraud and corruption case in the Cape Town magistrate’s court alongside the city's former MMC for human settlements Malusi Booi.

Kyle Stanfield and Phakamisa are employees of Glomix, a company owned by Ralph’s Stanfield's wife Nicole Johnson. Glomix was awarded a multimillion-rand contract to build about 204 houses in Valhalla Park on the Cape Flats. 

The court heard defence attorney Bruce Hendricks was stepping down from the case and would be replaced by Frans Mashele.

The case was postponed to December 10 for further investigation and to be transferred to the Cape Town magistrate’s court.

TimesLIVE

