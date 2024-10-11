South Africa

‘Bully’ teachers still at school pending investigation after grade 12 pupil took his own life

Joseph Maimela was told he would ‘amount to nothing’ after failing to attend extra lessons during the school holidays, says his sister

11 October 2024 - 14:36
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Joseph Maimela, a grade 12 student from Kgabo Secondary School in Ga-Mokgokong near Polokwane, took his own life after allegedly enduring bullying by teachers.
Joseph Maimela, a grade 12 student from Kgabo Secondary School in Ga-Mokgokong near Polokwane, took his own life after allegedly enduring bullying by teachers.
Image: Supplied

Teachers named in a suicide letter written by Joseph Maimela, a grade 12 pupil at Kgabo Secondary School in Ga-Mokgokong, near Polokwane in Limpopo, have not been suspended pending an investigation into allegations he took his own life because of bullying.

The 21-year-old was found hanging in a field in Mmotong Dikoting, Mashemong, last week.

His younger sister, Anna Maimela, said he left behind a letter detailing psychological abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his teachers.

Limpopo department of education spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala told TimesLIVE three teachers were named and the allegations of emotional abuse were being investigated.

“We spoke to the people mentioned in reports,” Taueatsoala said.

He said the department was waiting for formal representation from the accused teachers before determining whether to proceed with disciplinary hearings.

21-year-old matriculant takes own life, pins it on ‘bullying by school teachers’

Limpopo grade 12 pupil Joseph Maimela recounted how he was ridiculed for his academic struggles and told he would ‘amount to nothing’
News
2 days ago

Taueatsoala confirmed the teachers named in the letter were still employed at the school. “The labour unit has afforded them legal representation,” he said.

Anna said her brother's letter revealed the emotional and psychological abuse he allegedly suffered. In his note, Maimela expressed feelings of despair, recounting how he was ridiculed for his academic struggles.

“He was told he would ‘amount to nothing’ after failing to attend extra lessons during the school holidays,” she said.

Taueatsoala said the department has reached out to Maimela's family, with social workers accompanying department officials to provide support.

When asked about measures to prevent future bullying incidents, he said: “The department's school safety unit is embarking on workshops. On the weekend Mr Maimela died, there was a workshop held with teachers to refresh them on issues that relate to school safety, particularly school violence.

“The MEC plans to have a two-day seminar on school violence in the province focusing on secondary and primary schools.”

Taueatsoala stressed the importance of having designated safety officials in every school to ensure bullying incidents are reported and addressed promptly. He criticised the tendency to conceal incidents until they gain media attention.

“We call on principals never to hide such cases ... We've seen videos captured in March and April and they only surface in September and October and you wonder what was really happening.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

All systems ready for 2024 end-of-year national examinations: Umalusi

The matric exams are set to run from October 21 to November 27.
News
1 hour ago

Seven high school pupils among dead in KZN horror crash

Provincial transport MEC Siboniso Duma said it was “painful” to attend the crash site and witness the loss of young people, particularly during ...
News
3 hours ago

Committee chair voices disgust over claims teacher had 'multiple sexual relationships' with pupils

The chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on basic education has voiced shock and disgust at reports of a male teacher having "multiple ...
News
4 hours ago

Pupils burn the midnight oil at school to ace matric exams

Some high school teachers are helping matric pupils with classes through the night to help them prepare for finals which start on October 21
News
18 hours ago

All pupils who were admitted for suspected food poisoning discharged

All the pupils who were admitted to hospital in Carletonville on Thursday and treated for suspected food poisoning have been released.
News
18 hours ago

When your child is the bully : experts advise seeking professional help if home and school efforts not effective

The Sunday Times reported a gang of rogue pupils turned a Pretoria high school into a den of crime.
News
2 days ago

Deputy principal shot dead, six pupils left injured in two incidents at Gauteng schools

A deputy school principal has been fatally shot while six children were left seriously injured following an accident in two separate incidents across ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma's 'homecoming ceremony' Africa
  2. Dudu Zuma slammed for struggling to speak isiZulu, years after moving to SA South Africa
  3. NPA decides not to prosecute Phala Phala complaint against Ramaphosa South Africa
  4. POLL | Do you think Drip’s owner Lekau is to blame for liquidation? South Africa
  5. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa

Latest Videos

MK Party Leader Jacob Zuma addresses media about party developments
Joe Root and Harry Brook reflect on hitting England's highest ever Test ...