The chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on basic education has voiced shock and disgust at reports of a male teacher having “multiple sexual relationships” with pupils at a prominent girl's high school in the Eastern Cape.
The school announced the teacher’s suspension on Thursday after the allegations surfaced on social media.
“I am shocked and disgusted by these allegations,” said Joy Maimela. “We send our girls to school and assume and expect it to be a safe environment. Now we read about a teacher, who is in a position of authority, having multiple sexual relationships with learners.”
Some pupils at the school expressed fears for their safety. “I note the fear of learners. I appeal to law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in the investigation. Our children are vulnerable in situations like this and predators abuse their power of authority over them.”
The provincial education department sent a team to conduct a preliminary investigation.
“This speedy action must be commended. We need to do everything in our power to ensure the allegations are investigated speedily and thoroughly. The school should be provided with psychosocial support to ensure those learners directly and indirectly affected by the alleged events are not scarred for life and to help them cope with the situation,” added Maimela.
Sister publication the Daily Dispatch reported on Friday an anonymous letter had been circulating making allegations against the teacher.
Committee chair voices disgust over claims teacher had 'multiple sexual relationships' with pupils
Image: 123RF/fonthachakul
