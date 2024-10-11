South Africa

‘We must ensure that our collective outrage translates to meaningful action.’

Naledi food poisoning incident must be the last, says MEC Chiloane

11 October 2024 - 17:30
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MEC Matome Chiloane addresses residents at Naledi Community Hall during the memorial service of five children who died of suspected food poisoning.
MEC Matome Chiloane addresses residents at Naledi Community Hall during the memorial service of five children who died of suspected food poisoning.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane told residents of Naledi in Soweto on Friday it was time to demand accountability from those who provide food to children. 

He was addressing mourners at the Naledi Community Hall after the deaths of five children this week due to a suspected poisoning. 

Zinhle Maama, 7, Monica Sathekge, 6, Njabulo Msimango, 7, Karabo Rampou, 8, and Isago Mabote, 7, died after allegedly eating poisoned snacks bought from a local spaza shop. This is a clarion call for all of us to be the voices of these children. To advocate fiercely for the safety and wellbeing of every child in our community,” said Chiloane.

“Our children deserve safe and healthy food, we must hold those who provide it more accountable. In recent years we had similar incidences where negligence and lack of oversight have led to devastating consequences.”

The MEC said families were shattered and communities were left to pick up the pieces while grappling with the aftermath of preventable tragedies. He told residents it was their duty to speak up about the injustices that harmed children. “This cycle of grief and loss must end. We must be active participants in fostering a safer environment for our children. We must ensure that our collective outrage translates to meaningful action.” he said. 

He said the incident which left families reeling with shock should be the last. “The community should be our ears and eyes all the time. This should be the last incident that should happen in this particular fashion in our province. We are urging all of our communities to remain vigilant as to what they are buying from these foreign-owned spaza shops and go and verify.”

Chiloane added that parents should caution their children to avoid buying from spaza shops.

He said he had not yet received a report from the police on the progress of the investigation. You can’t touch our children and nothing happens. It doesn’t work like that,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'They will crack this case': Lesufi on probe of five children who died in Naledi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has expressed hope regarding investigations into the death of five children who ate snacks they allegedly bought from ...
Politics
2 days ago

74 pupils admitted to West Rand hospitals amid food poisoning scare

Seventy-four grade 12 pupils were admitted to hospital on the West Rand on Thursday after a suspected food poisoning incident, the Gauteng health ...
News
1 day ago

‘He is fighting’: mother of Soweto child admitted to ICU after surviving food poisoning

Katleho is the only child who survived the alleged food poisoning from snacks that killed five children on Sunday in Naledi
News
2 days ago

Angry community closes down tuck shops in Naledi after five children die

The children are believed to have eaten the snacks while playing and when they returned to their homes they all fell ill.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma's 'homecoming ceremony' Africa
  2. Dudu Zuma slammed for struggling to speak isiZulu, years after moving to SA South Africa
  3. NPA decides not to prosecute Phala Phala complaint against Ramaphosa South Africa
  4. POLL | Do you think Drip’s owner Lekau is to blame for liquidation? South Africa
  5. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa

Latest Videos

MK Party Leader Jacob Zuma addresses media about party developments
Joe Root and Harry Brook reflect on hitting England's highest ever Test ...