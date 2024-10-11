South Africa

Police ask public to refrain from spreading false information after suspected food poisonings in Naledi

11 October 2024 - 21:53 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police say it is unlikely that a person carrying a rifle and ammunition could walk the streets of Naledi without being noticed by police and the community. Stock photo.
Police say it is unlikely that a person carrying a rifle and ammunition could walk the streets of Naledi without being noticed by police and the community. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

It is unlikely that a person carrying a rifle and ammunition could walk the streets of Naledi without being noticed by police and the community, Gauteng police said on Friday.

Police were reacting to a picture, shared on social media, of a man claiming to be a foreign national purportedly walking the streets of Naledi in Soweto armed with a rifle and ammunition.

Earlier this week, several tuck shops owned by foreign nationals in the township were closed by residents in protest after five children in the area died of suspected food poisoning..

“Soweto, specifically the Naledi policing precinct, has had high police visibility since the beginning of the week,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said on Friday.

He said patrols had been intensified in the area and it was unlikely that a person carrying such a weapon could walk the streets without being noticed by the police ore community. 

Masondo asked the public to refrain from spreading false information,t saying it could cause panic and unnecessary tensions.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Naledi food poisoning incident must be the last, says MEC Chiloane

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane told residents of Naledi in Soweto on Friday it was time to demand accountability from those who provide food ...
News
5 hours ago

'They will crack this case': Lesufi on probe of five children who died in Naledi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has expressed hope regarding investigations into the death of five children who ate snacks they allegedly bought from ...
Politics
2 days ago

‘He is fighting’: mother of Soweto child admitted to ICU after surviving food poisoning

Katleho is the only child who survived the alleged food poisoning from snacks that killed five children on Sunday in Naledi
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma's 'homecoming ceremony' Africa
  2. Dudu Zuma slammed for struggling to speak isiZulu, years after moving to SA South Africa
  3. NPA decides not to prosecute Phala Phala complaint against Ramaphosa South Africa
  4. POLL | Do you think Drip’s owner Lekau is to blame for liquidation? South Africa
  5. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa

Latest Videos

MK Party Leader Jacob Zuma addresses media about party developments
Joe Root and Harry Brook reflect on hitting England's highest ever Test ...