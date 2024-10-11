South Africa

Policeman kills himself inside police station, blames ‘bullying by bosses’

11 October 2024 - 17:08 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Const Rivar Swartz allegedly shot himself with a service firearm inside Sophiatown police station.
Image: Supplied

A 23-year-old police constable killed himself inside the Sophiatown police station in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Rivar Swartz allegedly shot himself with a service firearm and left a letter saying he committed suicide after experiencing “bullying” from his superiors. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said an inquest docket has been opened into the officer's death. 

“The 23-year-old police officer was rushed to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival. I cannot confirm or deny whether there was a note left by the deceased, but that will form part of the investigation,” he said. 

TimesLIVE understands that Swartz named officers he accused of bullying him in the letter.

TimesLIVE

