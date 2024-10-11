South Africa

Seven high school pupils among dead in KZN horror crash

11 October 2024 - 12:18 By TIMESLIVE
Seven high school pupils died when the car in which they were travelling to school crashed into a truck on Friday
Image: Transport department

Seven high school pupils and the driver of the vehicle in which they were travelling to school died after they crashed into a truck on the N2 near Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said medical and search & rescue responded to the scene on Friday morning.

“All eight occupants in the light motor vehicle sustained fatal injuries, including seven high school children, and were declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck sustained critical injuries,” she said.

Teams were searching for more victims pending confirmation of the number of children travelling to school, added Meyrick.

Provincial transport MEC Siboniso Duma said it was “painful” to attend the crash site and witness the loss of young people, particularly during Transport Month.

He said teams had been deployed to the families of victims to provide support and would ensure they receive assistance until they are buried. 

Duma said the department was focused on increasing visibility on the roads to prevent such tragedies as the festive season approaches and traffic increases.

National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa) provincial chief executive Thirona Moodley said: “Our innocent pupils are again victims of a crash outside Mandeni on Friday.

“Parents must be very careful when they hire private transport for their children to travel to school. They must ensure the vehicle is roadworthy, and the drivers are experienced and licenced.

“Naptosa looks forward to a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident. The families of the deceased deserve answers. Naptosa urges schools to be vigilant and report reckless driving by private transport providers to parents.”

TimesLIVE

