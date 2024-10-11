South Africa

Suspected thief who used toy gun stoned to death in Inanda

11 October 2024 - 08:04 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
A 23-year-old man accused of robbing people of their cellphones and other belongings met a gruesome death in Inanda on Thursday.
Irate residents in Inanda Glebe, north of Durban, allegedly stoned a suspected robber to death on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt Col Robert Netshiunda said police opened a murder charge after a 23-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by community members.

He said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

An eye witness who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity said the victim had allegedly robbed three people of their cellphones and other belongings at Inanda Mission using a toy gun.

“The man was chased by people and his toy gun fell to the ground. He ran into a house where he took a bush knife and started attacking people who were trying to catch him. He injured five people,’’ said the man.

He said the community cornered the suspect and allegedly stoned him to death.

