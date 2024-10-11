Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in a breakthrough while investigating a double murder and attempted murder in Cape Town.
Provincial police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said according to reports, three armed men fired several gunshots a week ago at residents in front of a house in Nerina Close, Athlone.
Two males were killed and a third admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound.
“The investigation team went the proverbial extra mile, pursuing all the available information to effect an arrest. Their persistence was rewarded when they arrested a 17-year-old male on Wednesday,” said Swartbooi.
The teen is expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Friday on two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
TimesLIVE
Teen arrested as cops make breakthrough in double murder probe
Image: 123RF/schnoeppl
TimesLIVE
