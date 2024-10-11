South Africa

Teen arrested as cops make breakthrough in double murder probe

11 October 2024 - 09:58 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two people were killed and a third wounded when gunmen opened fire outside a house in Athlone. Stock photo.
Two people were killed and a third wounded when gunmen opened fire outside a house in Athlone. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/schnoeppl

Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in a breakthrough while investigating a double murder and attempted murder in Cape Town. 

Provincial police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said according to reports, three armed men fired several gunshots a week ago at residents in front of a house in Nerina Close, Athlone. 

Two males were killed and a third admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound. 

“The investigation team went the proverbial extra mile, pursuing all the available information to effect an arrest. Their persistence was rewarded when they arrested a 17-year-old male on Wednesday,” said Swartbooi. 

The teen is expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Friday on two counts of murder and one of attempted murder. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Extortion’: Pastor, 51, security guard join eight cops and ex-policeman in custody in Cape Town

A pastor and mall security guard are among the latest people to be arrested - along with eight SAPS members and a former policeman - for allegedly ...
News
18 hours ago

Durban firearms trader on trial for 'supplying guns' to gang in Cape Town

The owner of a Durban gun shop who allegedly supplied firearms to a notorious criminal gang in Cape Town is expected to stand trial on more than 60 ...
News
2 days ago

Cape Town motorist arrested for owing nearly R200,000 in fines

A Cape Town motorist with outstanding traffic fines of nearly R200,000 was arrested during an operation in the Mitchells Plain area last week and was ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma's 'homecoming ceremony' Africa
  2. NPA decides not to prosecute Phala Phala complaint against Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Dudu Zuma slammed for struggling to speak isiZulu, years after moving to SA South Africa
  4. POLL | Do you think Drip’s owner Lekau is to blame for liquidation? South Africa
  5. Young South African dies after assault in New Zealand entertainment district South Africa

Latest Videos

Barack Obama bashes Donald Trump in emotional speech | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 11 October 2024