South Africa

Tshwane power restored – except for Soshanguve

11 October 2024 - 15:52
Tshwane has restored power supply to most customers after a sequence of outages. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Power has been restored in the City of Tshwane, except for Soshanguve, after most parts of the city were plunged into darkness on Thursday.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the first outage was experienced at lunchtime when a 132kV line at the Bellom substation tripped after a cable arrester exploded.

“The Skinner Street, River and Edmond substations, which are fed by the Bellom substation, were also affected. This left the CBD, Union Buildings, Arcadia, Sunnyside, Hatfield, Steve Biko Hospital and many other areas without power,” Bokaba said.

Technicians were sent to the site and worked until the early hours of Friday morning to restore power to the affected areas.

Bokaba said while the team was working on the Bellom substation, another explosion took place at the Kwagga infeed substation, which supplies power to a sizeable number of substations, including Atteridgeville, Pretoria North, The Orchards, Rosslyn, Soshanguve, Pretoria CBD, Pumulani and Watloo.

MORE:

