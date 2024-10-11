South Africa

WATCH | Umalusi briefs media on readiness ahead of matric exams

11 October 2024 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Umalusi is briefing the media on Friday about the state of readiness ahead of the 2024 matric examinations.

The regulator will also provide an update on the accreditation status of online schools and arrests made in connection with bogus certificates.

TimesLIVE

