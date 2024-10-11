South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

11 October 2024 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms murder weapon that killed Meyiwa

A chief forensic investigator, has confirmed the findings by a ballistic expert on the murder weapon that killed footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.
1 month ago

LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe

'I'd rather see him in jail than see him suffer in the streets.'
1 month ago

Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo ...
1 month ago
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 11 October 2024