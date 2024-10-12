South Africa

Driver arrested after four killed in N2 accident near Port Shepstone

12 October 2024 - 17:03
The scene of the accident on the N2.
The scene of the accident on the N2.
Image: Supplied

A driver has been arrested after an accident in KwaZulu-Natal that claimed four lives and left many others injured on Saturday.

The accident happened on the N2 near Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said.

“An unroadworthy bus travelling from the Eastern Cape to Durban with more than 33 passengers overturned on the N2. At this stage, four people have unfortunately died. We send our condolences to the families.

“I am in touch with the Eastern Cape MEC for transport, Xolile Nqatha, to ensure that the families of the victims are assisted. Other injured passengers have been transported to public health facilities in the Ugu district.”

Duma confirmed that the bus driver was arrested and taken to Margate police station, where he was charged with capable homicide.

The bus was impounded and taken to the Road Traffic Inspectorate's offices in Port Shepstone for “further examination”.

“The services of highly trained examiners and other experts will be enlisted to carry out an investigation. We will come hard on anyone found to have violated traffic regulations.

“We [also] wish to indicate that the N2 north and south bound have been closed to enable emergency rescue services to render their services.”

TimesLIVE

