South Africa

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has died

12 October 2024 - 22:43
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has died.
South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has died.
Image: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

Former finance minister and SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Tito Mboweni has died.

He was 65.

Mboweni’s family announced his passing on Saturday night.

“It is with deep sadness that the Mboweni Family announces the passing of Mboweni,” read the statement.

“The family is devastated by Governor Mboweni’s passing after a short illness. He passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday night, surrounded by his loved ones.

The family requested privacy saying they were coming to terms with the enormous loss.

Further details will be released over the next few days.

The statement was issued by Alto Mboweni on behalf of the Mboweni family.

Mboweni served as the country's finance minister between October 2018 to August 2021. 

Prior to that, he served as the eighth Sarb governor from 1999 to 2009.

He first joined the bank in July 1998 as an advisor to the governor.

Mboweni has also served as labour minister in former president Nelson Mandela's cabinet from May 1994 to July 1998 and before that worked as the deputy head of the department of economic policy in the ANC.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gordhan will be remembered as a champion of revolutionary integrity

Pravin Gordhan, known to friends and comrades as “PG”,  breathed his last on Friday morning.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Ramaphosa declares special official funeral to honour former minister Gordhan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that struggle stalwart and former minister Pravin Gordhan will be honoured with a special official funeral ...
Politics
4 weeks ago

Hamba kahle, Pravin Gordhan

Pravin Gordhan, known to friends and comrades as “PG”,  breathed his last on Friday morning.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Driver arrested after four killed in N2 accident near Port Shepstone South Africa
  2. Cop accused of insurance claim murders will stay in custody until bail bid next ... South Africa
  3. Overcrowding and poor conditions in Gauteng prisons: portfolio committee South Africa
  4. Policeman kills himself inside police station, blames ‘bullying by bosses’ South Africa
  5. Customs seize cocaine bricks found in unaccompanied bag at OR Tambo Airport South Africa

Latest Videos

Funeral service of the victims of Lusikisiki massacre
MK Party Leader Jacob Zuma addresses media about party developments