South Africa

WATCH | Funeral service for Lusikisiki massacre victims

12 October 2024 - 14:16 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The funeral service for the Lusikisiki massacre victims is happening on Saturday at Lambasi village in the Eastern Cape.

In total, 18 people were killed in Ngobozana. The rest will be buried on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders

Siphosoxolo Myekethe made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

Suspect arrested for Lusikisiki massacre to appear in court: police

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the man is due to appear in court on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

‘When I was hit, I couldn’t run so I played dead’ — mass shooting survivor

Thobile Mhlekwa, 57, does not know how he survived the mass killing at Godini village, near Tina Falls outside Qumbu in the Eastern Cape, on Sunday ...
News
3 days ago

Three suspects arrested for Lusikisiki massacre: Mchunu

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people.
News
6 days ago

‘We will soon clean Lusikisiki of criminals’

Cops vow to hunt down perpetrators in a litany of violent crimes in the area as massacre suspects are rounded up
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cop accused of insurance claim murders will stay in custody until bail bid next ... South Africa
  2. Overcrowding and poor conditions in Gauteng prisons: portfolio committee South Africa
  3. Policeman kills himself inside police station, blames ‘bullying by bosses’ South Africa
  4. Customs seize cocaine bricks found in unaccompanied bag at OR Tambo Airport South Africa
  5. Inquiry to probe allegations against Mpumalanga police commissioner stopped South Africa

Latest Videos

Funeral service of the victims of Lusikisiki massacre
MK Party Leader Jacob Zuma addresses media about party developments