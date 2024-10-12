Courtesy of SABC
The funeral service for the Lusikisiki massacre victims is happening on Saturday at Lambasi village in the Eastern Cape.
In total, 18 people were killed in Ngobozana. The rest will be buried on Sunday.
WATCH | Funeral service for Lusikisiki massacre victims
Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders
Suspect arrested for Lusikisiki massacre to appear in court: police
‘When I was hit, I couldn’t run so I played dead’ — mass shooting survivor
Three suspects arrested for Lusikisiki massacre: Mchunu
‘We will soon clean Lusikisiki of criminals’
