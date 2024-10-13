South Africa

Act quickly or Gauteng taps will run dry, warns Rand Water

Gauteng municipalities reprimanded for slack water management and failure to address looming water crisis

13 October 2024 - 10:28
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng is facing a water crisis according to bluk supplier Rand Water, which has reprimanded municipalities for failing to take proper action to address the looming crisis amid an ongoing heat wave.
Gauteng is facing a water crisis according to bluk supplier Rand Water, which has reprimanded municipalities for failing to take proper action to address the looming crisis amid an ongoing heat wave.
Image: 123RF/andreypopov

Gauteng is officially experiencing a water crisis, water storage levels are critical and if consumers don’t quickly implement water saving measures the province is in danger of depleted reservoirs and dry taps. 

Rand Water has issued an alert, claiming that repeated meetings and communications with municipalities across the province — urging them to communicate the possibility of a water crisis — have gone unheeded. 

In a strongly worded statement, the bulk water utility implored municipalities to urgently fix all leaks, improve their management, take swift action to police usage and crack down on water theft. 

“It is essential to act now to prevent an impending disaster. Rand Water emphasises that it is at full operating capacity and cannot pump additional water into the system. Due to the limitations imposed by the organisation’s extraction licence from the department of water & sanitation, Rand Water cannot extract more water from existing sources. The only solution to address this situation is through water conservation and demand management,” Rand Water said. 

The utility has now instructed municipalities to reduce 33% of physical water losses, repair leaks identified in their No Drop report and enforce bylaws and urgently address illegal connections. 

It has also appealed to consumers to report water shortages immediately to their municipality because though it is the bulk supplier, it is unable to manage supplies within municipal boundaries. 

Rand Water emphasised the need for fast and extreme action, particularly in light of the ongoing heatwave and expected increase in demand. 

“Rand Water is left with no option but to take steps to protect its system from total collapse,” it said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘Chaos’ as Ekurhuleni, Tshwane residents battle water, power outages at the same time

Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city experienced a prolonged period of taps running dry due to the Rand Water maintenance, but water ...
News
2 months ago

Technical teams, councillors consulting with Joburg Water as 25 suburbs in Randburg area remain dry

Large parts of Randburg continued to suffer without water supplies on Monday morning despite Joburg Water's action plan to recover the Linden 1 and ...
News
7 months ago

‘We are working to get water into problematic Randburg reservoirs’ — City of Joburg

Johannesburg Water systems affected by the outage at Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station on Sunday are recovering, the city says, while acknowledging ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has died South Africa
  2. Driver arrested after four killed in N2 accident near Port Shepstone South Africa
  3. Overcrowding and poor conditions in Gauteng prisons: portfolio committee South Africa
  4. Policeman kills himself inside police station, blames ‘bullying by bosses’ South Africa
  5. Act quickly or Gauteng taps will run dry, warns Rand Water South Africa

Latest Videos

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix
A hip-hop legacy | Brasse Vannie Kaap | Showmax Originals