South Africa

Hijacking victim stuck in boot during high-speed chase, shoot-out with cops

13 October 2024 - 17:44
Riaan Marais News reporter
Two men were arrested in New Brighton following a high-speed chase on Saturday night
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

A high-speed chase through New Brighton in the Eastern Cape ended in a car crash and a shoot-out with police, all while the victim of an alleged hijacking was still locked in the boot of the vehicle at the centre of the commotion.

The incident took place while New Brighton police were conducting a multidisciplinary operation shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Police officers were patrolling in an area known as Mahambehlala at about 11.20pm, when a white VW Polo with five occupants driving through the side streets of the Nelson Mandela Bay township raised suspicion.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the members had approached the vehicle in Seyisi Street, but then allegedly sped off, prompting police to give chase.

“A high-speed chase ensued and New Brighton police members called for [backup].

“As they approached the intersection of Mavuso and Seyisi streets, the driver of the Polo lost control and [crashed the vehicle] into a wall.”

Janse van Rensburg said three people emerged from the wreckage and allegedly opened fire on police as they tried to flee.

One suspect was arrested, allegedly in possession of a firearm, while the driver was still stuck inside the vehicle.

He was then also arrested.

“While members were busy on the scene, they heard a noise coming from the boot of the vehicle.

“Upon further investigation, a man crawled out from the boot through the back seat and informed the [police] members that he had been hijacked,” Janse van Rensburg said. 

The arrested suspects will appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court soon on charges of hijacking, kidnapping and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

HeraldLIVE

