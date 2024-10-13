South Africa

Three-year-old boy among seven killed in Orange Farm mass shooting

The seven were allegedly killed by a tavern owner who killed himself after an altercation with a patron who wanted to buy liquor after hours.

13 October 2024 - 13:33 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng provincial serious and violent crimes unit has registered seven cases of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest following a mass shooting in Orange Farm in the early hours of Sunday. Stock photo.
The Gauteng provincial serious and violent crimes unit has registered seven cases of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest following a mass shooting in Orange Farm in the early hours of Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Police in Orange Farm south of Johannesburg are investigating seven cases of murder and an inquest after a tavern owner allegedly shot family members of a patron he had an altercation with. The tavern owner is alleged to have killed himself after shooting the others.

A three-year-old boy is among the deceased. The family was celebrating lobola negotiations when the attack took place.

According to police spokesperson, Brig Brenda Muridili, police in Orange Farm responded to a shooting incident during the early hours of Sunday at Mokokotlong informal settlement.

“It is reported that one of the victims went to the local tavern to buy alcohol but he found that it was already closed. He had an altercation with the tavern owner and went back home.

“It is alleged that the tavern owner followed him home, where the family members were still celebrating after lobola negotiations. The tavern owner entered the house and opened fire on the family members,” Muridili said. 

The tavern owner allegedly shot dead seven people, including the three-year-old boy. Five of the deceased were family members, another was a neighbour and one a friend.

Muridili said four people survived the shooting — a 31-year-old and a one-year-old boy. They were taken to hospital with injuries, while a 24-year-old woman and a four-year-old were unharmed.

“The suspect then drove back home to Evaton, where he allegedly shot himself. He was rushed to hospital, but he died on arrival,” Muridili said.

She said the provincial serious and violent crimes unit has registered seven counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders

Siphosoxolo Myekethe made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

‘Ambushed’: Police deploy ‘maximum resources’ in hunt for killers of six community patrollers

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for eight armed men who killed six community patrol members in Godini village, near Tina Falls, Qumbu.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has died South Africa
  2. Driver arrested after four killed in N2 accident near Port Shepstone South Africa
  3. Overcrowding and poor conditions in Gauteng prisons: portfolio committee South Africa
  4. Policeman kills himself inside police station, blames ‘bullying by bosses’ South Africa
  5. Act quickly or Gauteng taps will run dry, warns Rand Water South Africa

Latest Videos

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix
A hip-hop legacy | Brasse Vannie Kaap | Showmax Originals