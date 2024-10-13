Police in Orange Farm south of Johannesburg are investigating seven cases of murder and an inquest after a tavern owner allegedly shot family members of a patron he had an altercation with. The tavern owner is alleged to have killed himself after shooting the others.
A three-year-old boy is among the deceased. The family was celebrating lobola negotiations when the attack took place.
According to police spokesperson, Brig Brenda Muridili, police in Orange Farm responded to a shooting incident during the early hours of Sunday at Mokokotlong informal settlement.
“It is reported that one of the victims went to the local tavern to buy alcohol but he found that it was already closed. He had an altercation with the tavern owner and went back home.
“It is alleged that the tavern owner followed him home, where the family members were still celebrating after lobola negotiations. The tavern owner entered the house and opened fire on the family members,” Muridili said.
The tavern owner allegedly shot dead seven people, including the three-year-old boy. Five of the deceased were family members, another was a neighbour and one a friend.
Muridili said four people survived the shooting — a 31-year-old and a one-year-old boy. They were taken to hospital with injuries, while a 24-year-old woman and a four-year-old were unharmed.
“The suspect then drove back home to Evaton, where he allegedly shot himself. He was rushed to hospital, but he died on arrival,” Muridili said.
She said the provincial serious and violent crimes unit has registered seven counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest.
TimesLIVE
Three-year-old boy among seven killed in Orange Farm mass shooting
The seven were allegedly killed by a tavern owner who killed himself after an altercation with a patron who wanted to buy liquor after hours.
Image: 123RF/prathaan
Police in Orange Farm south of Johannesburg are investigating seven cases of murder and an inquest after a tavern owner allegedly shot family members of a patron he had an altercation with. The tavern owner is alleged to have killed himself after shooting the others.
A three-year-old boy is among the deceased. The family was celebrating lobola negotiations when the attack took place.
According to police spokesperson, Brig Brenda Muridili, police in Orange Farm responded to a shooting incident during the early hours of Sunday at Mokokotlong informal settlement.
“It is reported that one of the victims went to the local tavern to buy alcohol but he found that it was already closed. He had an altercation with the tavern owner and went back home.
“It is alleged that the tavern owner followed him home, where the family members were still celebrating after lobola negotiations. The tavern owner entered the house and opened fire on the family members,” Muridili said.
The tavern owner allegedly shot dead seven people, including the three-year-old boy. Five of the deceased were family members, another was a neighbour and one a friend.
Muridili said four people survived the shooting — a 31-year-old and a one-year-old boy. They were taken to hospital with injuries, while a 24-year-old woman and a four-year-old were unharmed.
“The suspect then drove back home to Evaton, where he allegedly shot himself. He was rushed to hospital, but he died on arrival,” Muridili said.
She said the provincial serious and violent crimes unit has registered seven counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders
‘Ambushed’: Police deploy ‘maximum resources’ in hunt for killers of six community patrollers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos