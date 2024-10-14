Police are investigating the death of a Standard Bank employee who fell to her death at the offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg, last week.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “Police have opened an inquest docket after an employee of the bank fell from the sixth floor of the building. An investigation is under way to determine what caused her to fall.”
Standard Bank confirmed the death of the employee at their Baker Street offices.
“Investigations by the relevant authorities, with the participation of Standard Bank, are ongoing. We remain committed to supporting those affected. We extend our deepest sympathies to our colleague’s loved ones,” the bank's statement read.
While circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear, many people on social media commented on the pressures of the corporate workplace and advised some to take care of their mental health.
“I worked at Standard Bank for five years before getting an offer elsewhere. There used to be good structures to help us with our mental health issues. I hope the structures are still there,” said Pius Wa Muchangani.
Cops probe Standard Bank employee’s death after fall from 6th floor of offices
Image: Heritage Portal - 2018
Workplace plays a key role in mental health, say experts
This comes after the world observed World Mental Health Day last week, with this year’s theme mental health in the workplace.
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) conducted a “Working Life” online survey which collected responses from 963 employees across different sectors, including education, health, finance and media. The results revealed a pervasive sense of discontent and stress among employees.
Notably, 60% of respondents wished they could afford to quit their jobs, and 50% felt unhappy about returning to work on Mondays.
According to Sadag, mental health challenges are alarmingly prevalent among South African workers, with 52% reporting a medically diagnosed mental health condition. The most common issues identified were depression (32%), clinical stress (25%), general anxiety (18%) and burnout (13%).
TimesLIVE
