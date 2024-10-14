South Africa

‘It happened again’: calls mount for better traffic safety after bus crash on Kloof Nek Road

14 October 2024 - 13:24 By Kim Swartz
The tour bus came to a halt when it crashed into a fence surrounding a property on Kloof Nek Road.
Image: Francine Higham/Facebook

Calls are mounting for improved traffic safety measures on Kloof Nek Road after another runaway heavy-duty vehicle crash at the weekend on the notoriously steep downhill in Cape Town.

The latest accident involved a bus transporting tourists to the CBD that hit two stationary vehicles and ploughed through a MyCiTi bus stop on Saturday. 

“Brakes failed on a tour bus coming from Signal Hill, resulting in the bus hitting two vehicles and then the wall of a property,” ward councillor Francine Higham said in a post on Facebook.

Just over two weeks ago the driver of a cement truck lost control on the same stretch. The truck smashed into at least 15 vehicles and two properties.

Ian Macfarlane, who was in one of the vehicles crushed by the truck, remains in a coma in hospital. His sister Michele penned a heartfelt plea in TimesLIVE to city authorities, requesting additional safety measures on the road.

“Please don’t let this happen again,” she wrote.

Police are investigating a reckless and negligent driving case and have not made any arrests.

Higham's post about this weekend's crash drew several responses from residents and Michele Macfarlane, pleading for better traffic and pedestrian interventions before more people are hurt.

Julia Immenkamp Hill and a tourist guide helped the French-speaking guide with his tourists at the scene of the latest crash.

“They left in a 'good spirit' but in shock. I fully agree we need to do something now,” she wrote.

“Since my brother Ian has been in a coma, my inbox has been flooded with horror stories about this road and the petitioning that has gone on for years. If calls to action had been heeded years ago, our essential emergency services wouldn't have had to be used with this most recent accident,” wrote Macfarlane.

Though there were initially no reports of injuries, she said the tourists had undoubtedly experienced trauma.

“Dear councillor, this is the fourth such incident this year. What is the city doing to ensure this does not recur? We are fortunate that only a few serious injuries have occurred, if that is even possible to say,” said Dan Berkowitz.

Higham said after a similar accident in September last year, she engaged extensively with the city’s urban mobility department to implement measures to reduce speed and improve safety on Kloof Nek Road.

“There are no new developments to report at this stage. Our plea is simply that we allow the investigating officer to complete the investigation unhindered in a bid not to be distracted,” police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said of the cement truck crash.

Cape Town central police registered a reckless and negligent driving case for investigation for the October 12 incident. No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE

