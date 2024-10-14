Thulani Mabaso has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Johannesburg high court for the murder of Kabelo Sebolai on February 7 2022, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday.
“In addition to the life sentence for murder, Mabaso received a further 35 years for multiple charges, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and malicious injury to property,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The court heard how Mabaso, 30, while out on bail for an alleged murder charge, entered a tavern in Kagiso on the West Rand, retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and randomly fired several shots into a crowd.
One of the bullets struck and killed Sebolai, 33, while others damaged a nearby vehicle. Sebolai was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Mabaso handed himself over to authorities on February 27 2022.
Mjonondwane said judge Mohamed Ismail refused to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, alluding to the fact that the accused demonstrated no remorse.
“This case serves as a reminder of the urgent need for enhanced measures to combat gun violence and ensure justice for victims and their loved ones,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Life in jail for man who fired at crowd in Kagiso tavern and killed a man
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
