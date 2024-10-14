South Africa

Man who raped seven women in Limpopo sentenced to 70 years in jail

14 October 2024 - 22:17 By TimesLIVE
The court said the accused was a calculating conman who violated the dignity and bodily integrity of those women. Stock photo.

Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The high court in Polokwane has sentenced Mathatha Gift Phelane to 70 years' imprisonment for seven counts of rape. 

The court also sentenced Phelane, 28, to 30 years' imprisonment for six counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and 15 years for three counts of kidnapping. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Monday the effective sentence to be served was 70 years.

Phelane pleaded not guilty.

“During the trial, witnesses testified that between 2020 and 2021, the accused was terrorising young women from communities of Ga Mphethi, Ga-Manyaka, Ga-Selala, Ga-Maroga and Mafolo Park.”

Young women were lured under the pretence that they were going to get jobs.

“The accused would then threaten them with a knife or a gun demanding their cellphones and money and subsequently rape them.” 

Acting judge Ephraim Makgoba said Phelane was a calculating con man who violated the dignity and bodily integrity of those women. 

Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga applauded prosecutor advocate Muneiwa Ratshibvumo and investigating officer Sgt Jacob Letsatsi Mojalefa from Burgersfort for the good work done.

TimesLIVE 



Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
