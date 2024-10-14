South Africa

Marked rise in water demand in some Johannesburg suburbs

14 October 2024 - 22:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg Water says its Deep South systems are constrained with demand exceeding available capacity and this was was worsened by tampering and illegal connections. Stock photo.
Johannesburg Water says its Deep South systems are constrained with demand exceeding available capacity and this was was worsened  by tampering and illegal connections. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Johannesburg Water (JW) says level 1 water restrictions, which are applied each year from September to March 31, are in place because of a marked rise in water demand that is affecting numerous reservoirs and towers. 

Consumers are prohibited from watering and irrigating their gardens and from using a hosepipe to clean paved areas and driveways with municipal water.

Johannesburg Water said on Monday demand in various systems was exceeding available capacity. 

“In response, JW is enacting vital water demand management interventions to stabilise systems.”

The water utility said the Deep South systems were constrained with demand exceeding available capacity. The situation was worsened by tampering and illegal connections, increasing demand and damaging infrastructure. 

It said Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lawley reservoirs were critically low and daily interventions were being implemented, including closing the outlet overnight to build capacity for the next day and reopening it in the mornings. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Act quickly or Gauteng taps will run dry, warns Rand Water

The bulk water utility implored municipalities to urgently fix all leaks, improve their management, take swift action to police usage and crack down ...
News
1 day ago

High consumption puts Tshwane’s bulk water system 'under severe strain'

The city says it continues to experience a week-on-week high consumption of water by residents and businesses despite its numerous requests to ...
News
12 hours ago

Residents along Harts and Vaal rivers warned of cholera bacteria in water

Communities have been advised not to drink or come into contact with raw water from the rivers.
News
12 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I have done everything I wanted to achieve, just give me a decent burial’: ... South Africa
  2. Tributes continue to pour in for Tito Mboweni — the ‘Duke of the Duchy of ... South Africa
  3. SA ‘drug trafficker’ bust in Ethiopia en route to Joburg with 13kg of cocaine South Africa
  4. Three-year-old boy among seven killed in Orange Farm mass shooting South Africa
  5. Policeman kills himself inside police station, blames ‘bullying by bosses’ South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC President Ramaphosa addresses the commemoration of 100 days GNU
Fana has only one week | One Weeks | Showmax Original