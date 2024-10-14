Johannesburg Water (JW) says level 1 water restrictions, which are applied each year from September to March 31, are in place because of a marked rise in water demand that is affecting numerous reservoirs and towers.
Consumers are prohibited from watering and irrigating their gardens and from using a hosepipe to clean paved areas and driveways with municipal water.
Johannesburg Water said on Monday demand in various systems was exceeding available capacity.
“In response, JW is enacting vital water demand management interventions to stabilise systems.”
The water utility said the Deep South systems were constrained with demand exceeding available capacity. The situation was worsened by tampering and illegal connections, increasing demand and damaging infrastructure.
It said Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lawley reservoirs were critically low and daily interventions were being implemented, including closing the outlet overnight to build capacity for the next day and reopening it in the mornings.
TimesLIVE
Marked rise in water demand in some Johannesburg suburbs
Image: 123RF
Johannesburg Water (JW) says level 1 water restrictions, which are applied each year from September to March 31, are in place because of a marked rise in water demand that is affecting numerous reservoirs and towers.
Consumers are prohibited from watering and irrigating their gardens and from using a hosepipe to clean paved areas and driveways with municipal water.
Johannesburg Water said on Monday demand in various systems was exceeding available capacity.
“In response, JW is enacting vital water demand management interventions to stabilise systems.”
The water utility said the Deep South systems were constrained with demand exceeding available capacity. The situation was worsened by tampering and illegal connections, increasing demand and damaging infrastructure.
It said Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lawley reservoirs were critically low and daily interventions were being implemented, including closing the outlet overnight to build capacity for the next day and reopening it in the mornings.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Act quickly or Gauteng taps will run dry, warns Rand Water
High consumption puts Tshwane’s bulk water system 'under severe strain'
Residents along Harts and Vaal rivers warned of cholera bacteria in water
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos