South Africa

Six-month-old baby dies while mother goes on a drinking spree for a few days

14 October 2024 - 08:05
The body of a six-month-old baby was found after the mother allegedly left the child to go on a drinking spree in Limpopo. File photo.
The body of a six-month-old baby was found after the mother allegedly left the child to go on a drinking spree in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: File/ Vitalinka

A Limpopo mother is to appear in court for alleged child neglect after her six-month-old baby died while she was out on a drinking spree, leaving the baby for a few days. 

The 23-year-old mother allegedly left her baby at 9am on Thursday. At about 11pm on Saturday police responded to a complaint at Atok village in Apel, Sekhukhune.

Police arrived and the body of the infant was discovered, said spokesperson Col  Malesela Ledwaba. 

It was reported the mother left the child in the care of a 12-year-old sibling, he said. 

The cause of death was unspecified at this stage.

“A woman has been arrested for alleged child neglect,” said Ledwaba. 

The mother is expected to appear in the Sekhukhune magistrate's court on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

