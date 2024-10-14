South Africa

WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews for vacancies at superior courts continues

14 October 2024 - 09:31 By TimesLIVE
The interviews by the Judicial Service Commission to fill vacancies at superior courts is continuing on Monday. 

READ MORE:

JSC walks the line between rigour and respect

There was something different about this week's interviews, writes Franny Rabkin
Struggles of black women advocates doing state work laid bare at JSC

Chief justice said it was ‘heartbreaking’ that the next generation of black women advocates ‘is suffering the same challenges I went through 25 years ...
‘He doesn’t want to blemish his name’: MK Party vows to fight for Hlophe despite JSC resignation

The MK Party is not happy about the court judgment that barred John Hlophe from participating in the JSC interviews and will challenge it.
South Africans want to see land justice, says newly recommended DJP of Land Court

'We need to make the court a place where people know they can come to get restitution, to mediate redistribution, to finalise compensation disputes,' ...
