South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

14 October 2024 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
The murder trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms murder weapon that killed Meyiwa

A chief forensic investigator, has confirmed the findings by a ballistic expert on the murder weapon that killed footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.
LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe

'I'd rather see him in jail than see him suffer in the streets.'
Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo ...
