'Cartier boxes empty': police accused of stealing jewels in Llandudno

Police implicated in alleged theft of jewellery worth millions from a mansion in Llandudno appeared in court on Tuesday in Cape Town.
Jacobus Groenewald, 44, Bradley Minnaar, 28, Mthuthuzeli Mafanya, 33, and Bathandwa Soldati, 38, face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances in the Wynberg magistrate's court. Their fingerprints were found at the house in the upmarket suburb after the incident on September 14.
The court earlier heard testimony from Groenewald, who denied involvement. He had received information from informants, he said, about Nigerian nationals who were at the house, in the country illegally, and wanted by Interpol.
“The informants took us to an address in Llandudno where access was gained to this house by simply jumping over the wall and opening the gate from the inside,” said Groenewald.
Informants said they should wear balaclavas as one informer was known to the suspects.
“When we entered the house, someone saw us and made our presence aware to the rest of the occupants ... someone warned them that we were coming and there was a scatter at the back. We could see individuals jumping up and running out the back door,” he testified during their bail hearing.
He shouted, “South African police, get down!”
Groenewald walked through the house. One woman and two men were brought to the ground floor by his colleagues.
Groenewald was the only SAPS member with a firearm. The house was searched for ID documents and municipal correspondence about an address where drugs had allegedly been kept.
“We searched the premises and split into three groups where the individuals were with us for them to see that nothing had been planted. When I got to the main bedroom, I opened the cupboards where there were multiple Rolex and Cartier boxes and expensive jewellery boxes which were all empty,” said Groenewald.
He told the court nothing was found except an identification card. While in the room, a security company arrived after receiving received complaints about activity on the property.
The case was postponed to Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
'Cartier boxes empty': police accused of stealing jewels in Llandudno
'We could see individuals jumping up and running out the back door'
Image: 123RF/dvsakharov
