Closing arguments in R645k damages suit against former pupil and Bishops Diocesan College
Image: Supplied
Closing arguments were expected to be heard on Tuesday in a R645,000 civil damages case arising from a water polo fracas between pupils from Bishops Diocesan College and Rondebosch Boys’ High School in Cape Town.
Bishops pupil Bingo Ivanisevic was red-carded during a 2018 water polo match after punching rival player Ross Stone — dislodging his teeth and cracking a bone in his mouth. One of his teeth had to be retrieved from the bottom of the swimming pool.
Stone, who played for Rondebosch at the time, is claiming R645,000 in damages from Bishops and Ivanisevic.
The court heard Ivanisevic attended a disciplinary hearing for “unsportsmanlike conduct”. The disciplinary committee heard he was remorseful for what he had done while being caught up in the tension of the match.
The committee also noted Ivanisevic had a history with Rondebosch, which he attended before moving to Bishops, and had been “severely provoked by the victim”.
