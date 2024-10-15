Courtesy of SABC News
The Judicial Service Commission continues interviewing candidates on Tuesday to fill vacant posts in the judiciary.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Day 6 of Judicial Service Commission interviews
Courtesy of SABC News
The Judicial Service Commission continues interviewing candidates on Tuesday to fill vacant posts in the judiciary.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
JSC grills Western Cape division's leaders about state of their court
'I've always considered myself black': judge Phillip Coppin after JSC asks for clarity on his race
Judge Unterhalter called ‘arrogant’, ‘subtly racist’
JSC reveals its flaws — and gets taken to court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos