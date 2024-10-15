South Africa

WATCH | Day 6 of Judicial Service Commission interviews

15 October 2024 - 09:53 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Judicial Service Commission continues interviewing candidates on Tuesday to fill vacant posts in the judiciary.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JSC grills Western Cape division's leaders about state of their court

Acting judge president Patricia Goliath says the court is 'not in disarray'
News
16 hours ago

'I've always considered myself black': judge Phillip Coppin after JSC asks for clarity on his race

Born in 1961 in Kliptown, judge Phillip Coppin says his upbringing in a township marked by poverty and struggle shaped his worldview.
News
6 days ago

Judge Unterhalter called ‘arrogant’, ‘subtly racist’

‘Too clever’ judge’s apparently prickly personality scuppered his chances of joining the SCA, a redacted JSC transcript reveals
News
8 months ago

JSC reveals its flaws — and gets taken to court

There is concern that the body, which failed to fill the bench at the Supreme Court of Appeal, has flawed internal procedures and irrational voting ...
Opinion & Analysis
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. 'Garlic king': South Africans cook up a storm in honour of 'Twitter chef' Tito ... South Africa
  3. ‘I have done everything I wanted to achieve, just give me a decent burial’: ... South Africa
  4. 'I take a 21st-century approach': Pietermaritzburg physics teacher named KZN's ... South Africa
  5. Stolen bank cards in cop's possession linked to at least 4 courier hijackings South Africa

Latest Videos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits | REUTERS
Israeli strike hits displaced Gazans' tents as raid on north widens | REUTERS