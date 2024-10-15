South Africa

Dead whale washes up on Simon’s Town beach

No sign of injury suggests it died of natural causes

15 October 2024 - 12:01 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A dead Humpback whale washed up on Long Beach in Simon's Town on Tuesday.
A dead Humpback whale washed up on Long Beach in Simon's Town on Tuesday.
Image: Dive Team

The carcass of a young humpback whale has washed up on Long Beach in Simon’s Town, prompting speculation about the cause of its death.

A large pod of humpbacks have been frolicking in False Bay for several days. Their arrival coincided with the SA Navy Festival earlier this month, which has seen more marine traffic than usual.

However, initial reports suggested there were no visible injuries to suggest the humpback was struck by a vessel.  

“The animal is not bloated so it is fresh,” said a diver from Dive Team on Long Beach.

“Also no smell yet means it is fresh. If it was a day or two old it would have been bloated and smelled horrible.”

Divers took to social media to express their opinions

“I’m so sorry for this whale’s passing and may it result in more respect from boat skippers in the bay, regardless if it was a boat strike or not,” Yvette Oosthuizen said on the Fish People WhatsApp group.

“May that young whale rest in peace in a quiet ocean with its tribe.”

Meanwhile, the SPCA on Tuesday removed a suspected rabid seal from nearby Glencairn Beach. Government environmental stakeholders recently confirmed an unprecedented upsurge in seal rabies cases, thought to be linked to an increase in the number of aggressive seals attacking humans on beaches and at dive sites.

City of Cape Town comment will be added to this article when received.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Where’s the high water mark? Hermanus awaits surveyor decision in fight for clifftop path

A balustrade, erected by upmarket seaside apartment complex Bayview, will  be removed, but it's unclear where, or how, the public will be able to ...
News
18 hours ago

Richards Bay beaches closed after two great white sharks spotted

Alkantstrand and Newark beaches in Richards Bay have been closed after two great white sharks were spotted.
News
1 week ago

Where to watch whales with a splash of luxury

If you’re planning on taking a marine safari this spring, make sure you do it in style at one of these four fine Cape coastal escapes.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Death of 'Russian spy' whale Hvaldimir not caused by humans, say Norway police

A beluga whale discovered with a harness strapped around its neck in Norwegian waters five years ago — and found dead on August 31 — had a stick ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. 'Garlic king': South Africans cook up a storm in honour of 'Twitter chef' Tito ... South Africa
  3. ‘I have done everything I wanted to achieve, just give me a decent burial’: ... South Africa
  4. Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga South Africa
  5. 'I take a 21st-century approach': Pietermaritzburg physics teacher named KZN's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Groenawald wants EFFSC banned after Malema's 'boer' singing at UP
‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia