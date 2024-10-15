Dead whale washes up on Simon’s Town beach

The carcass of a young humpback whale has washed up on Long Beach in Simon’s Town, prompting speculation about the cause of its death.
A large pod of humpbacks have been frolicking in False Bay for several days. Their arrival coincided with the SA Navy Festival earlier this month, which has seen more marine traffic than usual.
However, initial reports suggested there were no visible injuries to suggest the humpback was struck by a vessel.
“The animal is not bloated so it is fresh,” said a diver from Dive Team on Long Beach.
“Also no smell yet means it is fresh. If it was a day or two old it would have been bloated and smelled horrible.”
Divers took to social media to express their opinions
“I’m so sorry for this whale’s passing and may it result in more respect from boat skippers in the bay, regardless if it was a boat strike or not,” Yvette Oosthuizen said on the Fish People WhatsApp group.
“May that young whale rest in peace in a quiet ocean with its tribe.”
Meanwhile, the SPCA on Tuesday removed a suspected rabid seal from nearby Glencairn Beach. Government environmental stakeholders recently confirmed an unprecedented upsurge in seal rabies cases, thought to be linked to an increase in the number of aggressive seals attacking humans on beaches and at dive sites.
City of Cape Town comment will be added to this article when received.
