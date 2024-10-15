South Africa

Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga

15 October 2024 - 11:45
The home affairs department believes fraud was involved in the registration of Chidimma Adetshina's birth in South Africa. File photo.
Image: Chidimma Adetshina/ Instagram

The Hawks say their investigation into former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship status is in its “infancy stage” and they are yet to focus on any particular person.

About two months ago, the home affairs department indicated in parliament the Hawks were investigating Adetshina’s citizenship. The department said at the time it had found prima facie evidence to believe identity theft may have been committed.

Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said: “We cannot confirm an investigation against anyone until the person has been brought to court. For now we are investigating a case of corruption brought by the home affairs department.

“We cannot confirm how long the investigation will take and when it will be finalised. It’s still in the infancy stage.”

WATCH | 'It's heartbreaking that I wasn't welcomed': Chidimma opens up about Miss SA backlash

Former Miss South Africa contestant, and now Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has opened up about the “heartbreaking” backlash she received ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

How did Adetshina’s mother travel to Nigeria? ActionSA demands answers

Her mother was allegedly seen during the live broadcast of Miss Universe Nigeria.
Politics
1 month ago

WATCH | 'I am still proudly South African': Chidimma on her Nigerian crown chase

'As I am still fighting for my identity I am still proudly South African and I am still proudly Nigerian and it's really OK to be diverse', Chidimma ...
News
1 month ago

Adetshina free to pursue Miss Universe Nigeria title amid SA citizenship probe

'She has not been found guilty of anything, nor has her citizenship been revoked or served with any notice by the minister': immigration lawyer
News
1 month ago
