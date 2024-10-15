Police link suspects to Lusikisiki massacre, ask public to help find them

Police have launched a manhunt for four men they believe could be linked to the Lusikisiki massacre that saw 18 people killed last month.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police investigations were at an advanced stage.

She said tracing operations are under way for the four men, who have been named as Songezo' Mashiya' Vuma, 20, Bonga 'Rico' Hintsa, 31, Aphiwe 'AP' Ndende, 25, and Lwando Anthony 'Abi' Shakes, 31.

“Through preliminary investigations, police have reason to believe that the four suspects would be able to assist the police in solving the Lusikisiki mass murder case,” Mathe said. She cautioned people not to confront the suspects as they are considered to be dangerous and may be heavily armed.

“Members of the public are urged to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects,” she said. “Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SAPS organised crime unit or the serious and violent crimes team at 082 302 7762. All information will be treated with confidentiality. Callers may remain anonymous.”

The four suspects have been advised to hand themselves over at the nearest police station.

On Tuesday, one of the men already arrested in connection with the murders, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, abandoned his bail application.

Myekethe, who was out on parole for murder when he was arrested in October for the massacre, first appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court a week ago.

TimesLIVE