SA won't see self-driving cars on its roads 'for quite some time’

“What we might see is some cities having zones dedicated to automated vehicles. That will work, because they’ll talk to each other ... But you won’t see them on the roads for quite some time, as far as I’m concerned.”
The rise of South African-born billionaire Elon Musk and his electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla has done much to popularise the idea of auto-drive vehicles under supervision in the mainstream global car market, which played a major role in driving his net worth to $246.5bn, making him the richest person on earth.
Van Binsbergen said BMW was preparing its Auto Xtreme by building a track to test automated functions, cameras and sensors of these vehicles before they are sent to export markets where automated vehicles are allowed and more widely used.
“So, it’s coming into our factories before it actually comes onto our roads here in South Africa,” he remarked.
MAN Automotive SA MD Jan Aichinger said the challenges were not only with introducing two-mode road dedication to South African roads but with the country's infrastructure challenges.
“If the infrastructure is not developed for that, it won’t work. I’ll give you a simple example. All our trucks are also fitted with automation and driving assistance systems. Currently, the drivers are switching those systems off if they can. Simply because the system is tracking in the middle of the road, where all the potholes are,” he said.
He said drivers can keep the automated assistance systems on these systems off, which means that the vehicles have technologies that drivers cannot use because the technology is not being catered for on South African roads.
CEO of Isuzu Motors and Naamsa president Billy Tom said responsible employers would be cautious in balancing the South African market’s unique needs with technological advancements, but South Africa was well-placed to make such products for export markets.
Mitsubishi MD Thato Magasa said allowing self-driving vehicles on to South African roads required engaging the question of infrastructure and accessibility, which will determine the pace at which new technologies gain traction in the local market.
TimesLIVE
SA won't see self-driving cars on its roads 'for quite some time’
The right policies and infrastructure need to be put in place first
Image: Reuters
Captains of the automotive sector say South Africans should not expect autonomous self-driving vehicles to hit their roads any time soon, as the right policies and infrastructure. first need to be put in place
Industry leaders at South African Auto Week said on Tuesday that while technology and innovation were rapidly transforming the South African automotive sector, self-driving vehicles are not expected to be widely used locally in the coming years.
BMW's CEO in South Africa, Peter van Binsbergen, said all new BMWs on South African roads have certain levels of advanced driving systems, artificial intelligence and sensors to make drivers safer and more alert.
“But driving a car is so complex and especially driving in a mixed mode where one person is driving the car themselves and another is driven by a computer — that is such a hurdle to cross and I don’t see it here in the short term.
FIRST DRIVE | Well-priced Omoda C9 takes on BMW and Mercedes
“What we might see is some cities having zones dedicated to automated vehicles. That will work, because they’ll talk to each other ... But you won’t see them on the roads for quite some time, as far as I’m concerned.”
The rise of South African-born billionaire Elon Musk and his electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla has done much to popularise the idea of auto-drive vehicles under supervision in the mainstream global car market, which played a major role in driving his net worth to $246.5bn, making him the richest person on earth.
Van Binsbergen said BMW was preparing its Auto Xtreme by building a track to test automated functions, cameras and sensors of these vehicles before they are sent to export markets where automated vehicles are allowed and more widely used.
“So, it’s coming into our factories before it actually comes onto our roads here in South Africa,” he remarked.
MAN Automotive SA MD Jan Aichinger said the challenges were not only with introducing two-mode road dedication to South African roads but with the country's infrastructure challenges.
“If the infrastructure is not developed for that, it won’t work. I’ll give you a simple example. All our trucks are also fitted with automation and driving assistance systems. Currently, the drivers are switching those systems off if they can. Simply because the system is tracking in the middle of the road, where all the potholes are,” he said.
He said drivers can keep the automated assistance systems on these systems off, which means that the vehicles have technologies that drivers cannot use because the technology is not being catered for on South African roads.
CEO of Isuzu Motors and Naamsa president Billy Tom said responsible employers would be cautious in balancing the South African market’s unique needs with technological advancements, but South Africa was well-placed to make such products for export markets.
Mitsubishi MD Thato Magasa said allowing self-driving vehicles on to South African roads required engaging the question of infrastructure and accessibility, which will determine the pace at which new technologies gain traction in the local market.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Tesla CEO Musk unveils ‘Cybercab’ robotaxi as focus shifts to automation
Do hybrid vans make sense for last-mile delivery in South Africa?
Battle for ‘tech luxury’ in China as EVs get smarter and cheaper
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos