South Africa

'Spaza shop extortionists' caught with coins, cigarettes and assault rifle

15 October 2024 - 11:02 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police seized three firearms after questioning the suspects.
Police seized three firearms after questioning the suspects.
Image: SAPS

Coins, packets of cigarettes, an assault rifle and other illegal firearms were found by a police task team when they arrested two suspects for allegedly extorting spaza shop owners in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said SAPS acted on information on Monday about five armed men extorting spaza shops in the Kosovo and Samora Machel settlements. 

“The members reacted to the information and upon arriving in the area were informed the suspects moved over to Philippi, probably continuing with their extortion activities,” said Pojie.  

“The members traced the suspects to Browns Farm where they encountered two men, aged 20 and 22, carrying blue backpacks. Upon seeing the members approaching they acted very nervously.”  

A search produced a plastic bag containing coins and packets of cigarettes which were allegedly taken from the shops they extorted.  

The suspects then led the officers to different locations in Covid informal settlement, Mfuleni, where an assault rifle was found hidden under a mattress in a room at the first address.  

“The members proceeded to the second address where they found two illegal firearms,” said Pojie.  

“Both suspects were detained at Mfuleni SAPS and are expected to make their first court appearance in the Blue Downs magistrate's court once charged.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Extortion’: Pastor, 51, security guard join eight cops and ex-policeman in custody in Cape Town

A pastor and mall security guard are among the latest people to be arrested - along with eight SAPS members and a former policeman - for allegedly ...
News
4 days ago

Security company employee in court for 'kidnapping' Franschhoek family

Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said the family was abducted on August 22 and rescued three days later by a multidisciplinary task team.
News
4 days ago

Kidnap gangs demand ongoing ‘ransom’ payoffs

The ordeal of kidnap victims doesn’t end when the first ransom is paid — they sometimes have to continue paying every month to avoid being snatched ...
News
1 week ago

Eastern Cape businesses forced to pay monthly ‘protection fees’ to violent gangs

Businesses and even schools forced to pay monthly amounts to violent gangs who will stop at nothing to get their hands on cash
News
1 month ago

Small business owners forced to pay ‘protection fees’ to ply their trade — and save their lives

For 13 years, a Burundian barber has cut young boys’ hair, experimenting with various hairstyles in his container barbershop.
News
1 month ago

Police captain arrested for 'extorting spaza shop owner' in Cape Town

A police captain is facing charges of corruption, extortion and intimidation for allegedly demanding payments from a spaza shop owner to ensure his ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. 'Garlic king': South Africans cook up a storm in honour of 'Twitter chef' Tito ... South Africa
  3. ‘I have done everything I wanted to achieve, just give me a decent burial’: ... South Africa
  4. 'I take a 21st-century approach': Pietermaritzburg physics teacher named KZN's ... South Africa
  5. Stolen bank cards in cop's possession linked to at least 4 courier hijackings South Africa

Latest Videos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits | REUTERS
Israeli strike hits displaced Gazans' tents as raid on north widens | REUTERS