Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list

Of the five best private schools in Africa, Bishops in Cape Town and Michaelhouse in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands have been selected.
The criteria for the Carfax Education ranking, now in its fifth year, includes academic results and preparation for university entry, the schools' unique ethos, local and international reputation, and how they prepare pupils for life beyond academia.
The American School of Lagos in Nigeria, Pembroke House in Kenya and the British International School of Cairo in Egypt complete the best in Africa category.
Bishops prepares its pupils for “impactful futures”, allowing them to develop at their own pace academically, culturally and athletically, the commendation states.
“The robust South African curriculum delivers high academic standards and beyond the classroom, sport is a huge part of the culture of the school, as is the Eisteddfod, an annual celebration of arts and culture. Bishops prioritises community engagement, with boys involved in local outreach programmes, ensuring they grow not just as scholars but as responsible citizens.”
Michaelhouse, producing “tomorrow's men of principle”, was commended for blending academic rigour with a strong emphasis on character development. “Their reputation attracts boarders both locally and internationally, building a community of diverse perspectives and global citizenship,” Carfax said.
Antony Clark, rector of Michaelhouse, said the all-boy all-boarding school sought to offer a holistic programme.
“Our academic platform leads to many of our students moving on to the top universities in the world and attaining excellent results there, while the broader educational programme with sport, music, art and drama all play a significant role in our pupils' lives and create an environment in which boys develop in a nurturing atmosphere. Service remains an important part of our raison d'être and, in this regard, we require our boys to be involved in making a difference in the world, a characteristic which they take forward in their lives after school.”
Top British schools listed for 2024 include Eton, Harrow, Wycombe Abbey, Rugby and Brighton. Further afield, King's College in New Zealand and Vienna International School are listed. New entries are Epsom College, Malaysia, and The British School of Bahrain. Nine new North American schools are on the list, including Ransom Everglades School in Miami and Lick Wilmerding High School in San Francisco. New York schools on the list include Trinity School and The Dalton.
“The demand for excellent schools grows and remains fiercely competitive as parents strive to ensure their child receives the strongest foundations to set them up for a lifetime of success,” said Fiona McKenzie, head of education at Carfax. She added the importance of the index has grown as families become more mobile and can choose to work from anywhere in the world.
