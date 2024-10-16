Abducted children a painful tragedy during Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv top official

A call for international assistance to trace Ukrainian children who were allegedly abducted by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine has been made by Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the president of Ukraine.

Yermak said Russia was not providing any information about the location of these children. He was speaking on Tuesday during a virtual media briefing about the Bring Kids Back UA campaign by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The initiative unites the efforts of the Ukrainian government, partner countries and international organisations to bring back the children who have been relocated from Ukraine.

Close to 20,000 deportations of children have been reported, with 388 returned and 555 reported dead, he said.

“This is one of the most painful tragedies during this war.”

Reuters reported previously that the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of President Vladimir Putin and children’s commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on war crimes charges related to the abduction of Ukrainian children in March 2023. Moscow’s position, however, is that it has protected vulnerable children from the war zone.

Yermak said South Africa had played a significant role in efforts to broker peace.

“It was very important that President [Cyril] Ramaphosa and other leaders visited Ukraine and had an opportunity to talk with our president and feel the attitude of our people.”

Yermak said Ramaphosa had been a strong advocate for human rights and understood the importance of working through international institutions to solve world problems.

