Gauteng municipalities battle to mitigate water losses in their precincts

“The city has improved the response time to attend to water leaks. There is also a programme focusing on replacement of aged water pipes. The City replaces about 14,000m of aged water pipes per annum. We’re also implementing a pressure management programme through the installation and refurbishment of the pressure reducing valves,” he said.
City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said they had been urging residents to use water sparingly and encouraged them to report leaks.
He said they were educating residents within their municipality, and they have a strategy and campaigns to deal with water issues.
“We encourage our people to report leaks and ensure we respond immediately. Every drop counts. When we talk about water leaks we are also talking about the tap that is left unclosed,” he said.
He said the city was building 29 new reservoirs to increase capacity to store water.
Johannesburg Water said it was accelerating the water demand management strategy to repair leaking reservoirs and improve pressure management.
“As a stop gap measure, Johannesburg Water has intensified throttling of high consumption reservoirs and areas, specially at night, as a means to improve reservoir capacity for daytime as well as backlog reduction and improved response times for bursts and leaks within the network,” said Nombuso Shabalala.
The entity said it is fast-tracking the process of removing illegal connections as part of improved credit control as well as replacing unreadable or faulty customer meters.
Joburg Water is also embarking on an initiative to impose level 2 water restrictions which would be more sustainable to reduce overall system demand.
Areas where there is high water consumption in Johannesburg:
- Alex
- Johannesburg CBD
- Soweto
- Rosettenville
- Lenasia informal settlements
- Berea
- Ivory Park
- Kaalfontein
- Ebony Park
- Commercia
- Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill.
She said infrastructure vandalism and illegal connections have placed a strain on available water capacity.
“Every entity, including our customer, have a part to play in reducing the demands and associated losses. Where supply is compromised, water tankers are dispatched, but tanking doesn’t provide the same comfort as potable water supply to consumers' premises.”
She assured residents the system would not collapse though the infrastructure has challenges.
Gauteng municipalities battle to mitigate water losses in their precincts
Image: 123RF/andreypopov
TimesLIVE
