'He was a man of God and peace,' says Julius Malema as tributes pour in for pastor Ray McCauley
Image: EFF/Twitter
As tributes continue to pour in for Rhema Bible Church founder pastor Ray McCauley, leaders are coming forward to honour his legacy.
EFF leader Julius Malema was among them as he visited McCauley's family to pay his respects.
Speaking to the media outside the church, Malema described McCauley as a “man of God” and “a man of peace”. Malema recalled turbulent times in South African politics, particularly when the EFF entered parliament in 2014.
“There were serious commotions and tensions and fights,” he said. “He flew to Cape Town with his own money to try to find common ground among political parties in parliament.”
Malema highlighted McCauley's efforts during the EFF's founding.
“When we formed the EFF he came to pray for us, to encourage us and to speak life to us and say to us, 'you must try to resolve whatever issues in a peaceful manner that will not plague our country into divisions'.”
Ray McCauley, the ‘high priest of South Africa’
During his visit, Malema was warmly received by pastor Joshua McCauley, McCauley’s son, and media personality Basetsana Kumalo.
Joshua shared insights about his father's impact on his life and the community, reflecting on his upbringing.
“I had a unique upbringing in that I went to privileged schools, but my dad was conscious of raising me to understand what life was like for other South Africans. Always if we were somewhere, if we took food home from a restaurant, could be the nicest restaurant, but then on the way home looking for someone who has nothing to eat and we're sharing our food, consciously exposing me as a young person to what was going on about us outside the bubble,” he said.
Joshua emphasised his father's dedication to the nation's future.
“He emphasised to me, you young guys, you need to come together, and you need to do what we did. So even when he asked me to step in and lead his spiritual legacy it was with the intent to further the spirit of the church and the government working together for the future of the nation. That's important because that is the legacy we want and what birthed this nation,” he said.
McCauley will be buried on October 19, preceded by a memorial service on October 17. All services will be held at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
